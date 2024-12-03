Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah commander near Damascus airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military commander of the Shia Hezbollah movement in Syria has reportedly been killed in an Israeli airstrike on his car just outside Damascus.

The attack occurred on the highway leading to the Syrian capital’s international airport, near an overpass in the Aqraba area. The car caught fire after being hit, resulting in the commander’s death, News.Az reports, citing Sky News Arabia. A source from Damascus' police department described the incident as "an act of Israeli aggression" after the car was blown up on the highway.This follows a previous Israeli airstrike on November 14 in the Mazzeh municipality of Damascus, which killed two commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, along with more than 20 others, including several civilians.

