Israeli airstrike kills three journalists in Lebanon

Three journalists were reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a building in southeastern Lebanon known to house journalists.

The attack was carried out on a guesthouse in a compound in Hasbaya being used by more than a dozen journalists from at least seven media organisations - with a courtyard containing cars clearly marked with "press", News.Az reports, citing BBC. The three men worked for broadcasters Al-Manar TV and Al Mayadeen TV, which issued statements paying tribute to their killed employees.Lebanon's information minister said the attack was deliberate and described it as a "war crime".The Israeli military has not yet commented, but has previously denied targeting journalists.Those killed were camera operator Ghassan Najjar and engineer Mohamed Reda from pro-Iranian news channel Al Mayadeen, as well as camera operator Wissam Qassem from the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar.The Lebanese ministry of health said three others were injured in the blast.Five reporters had been killed in prior Israeli strikes in Lebanon, including Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah.

