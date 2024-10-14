Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital courtyard kills four

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli airstrike on a hospital courtyard in the Gaza Strip early Monday resulted in the deaths of at least four people.

The Israeli strike ignited a fire that spread through a tent camp for those displaced by the ongoing conflict, leaving more than two dozen individuals with severe burns, according to Palestinian medics, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah was already struggling to treat a large number of wounded from an earlier strike on a school-turned-shelter that killed at least 20 people when the early morning airstrike hit and fire engulfed many of the tents.Several secondary explosions could be heard after the initial strike, but it was not immediately clear if they were caused by weapons or fuel tanks.Hospital records showed that four people were killed and 40 wounded. Twenty-five people were transferred to the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza after suffering severe burns, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.Israel is still carrying out near-daily strikes across the Gaza Strip more than a year into the war, and has been waging a major ground assault in the north, where it says militants have regrouped.

News.Az