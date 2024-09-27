Israeli airstrike on Lebanon-Syria border kills 5 Syrian soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched an attack on a Syrian military facility located on the border with Lebanon.

"Around 1:35 a.m. local time (10:35 p.m. GMT on September 26), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the occupied Golan Heights, attacking one of our military facilities on the Syria-Lebanon border near the settlement of Kfeir Yabous in the Rif Dimashq Governorate" the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to the statement, five Syrian servicemen were killed in the attack and several others were injured. The exact number of those wounded was not specified.The day before, Syria’s SANA news agency reported that at least eight people were injured in an Israeli strike on the Matraba border crossing on the Syria-Lebanon border. According to the news agency, the injured are workers at the border crossing, which was operating normally at the time of the shelling. The shelling also caused material damage.

News.Az