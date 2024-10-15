Israeli airstrike on northern Lebanon leaves 21 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rare Israeli airstrike on northern Lebanon has resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people and left eight others injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The strike hit a residential building in Aitou, a predominantly Christian village far from the areas where the Israeli military has carried out thousands of strikes targeting the armed Shia Islamist group Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Residents said a family recently displaced by the war had been living there.The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reports. But it came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "continue to strike Hezbollah without mercy everywhere in Lebanon - including Beirut"."Everything is according to operational considerations. We have proven this recently and we will continue to prove it in the coming days as well," he added.He was speaking during a visit to a military base in northern Israel where a drone launched by the Iran-backed group killed four Israeli soldiers and wounded dozens on Sunday night.The military said it was investigating how the drone evaded its sophisticated air defence systems and hit the Golani Brigade training facility near the town of Binyamina.It was one of Hezbollah’s deadliest attacks on Israel in over a year of cross-border fighting sparked by the war in Gaza.Hezbollah said it was a response to deadly Israeli attacks in Lebanon, which the country’s health ministry says has killed almost 1,700 people over the past month.

News.Az