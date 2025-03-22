Yandex metrika counter

Israeli airstrikes hit towns in southern Lebanon VIDEO

Several towns in southern Lebanon were targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, following the launch of rockets from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

The northwestern area of the town of Yahmour al-Shakif in the Nabatieh region was hit by intermittent Israeli artillery fire, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The strikes also targeted the outskirts of the towns of Arnoun and Kfar Tibnit.


News.Az 

