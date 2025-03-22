Israeli airstrikes hit towns in southern Lebanon VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several towns in southern Lebanon were targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, following the launch of rockets from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

The northwestern area of the town of Yahmour al-Shakif in the Nabatieh region was hit by intermittent Israeli artillery fire, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The strikes also targeted the outskirts of the towns of Arnoun and Kfar Tibnit.



Israeli Air Force jets and #IDF artillery are striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.



"In response to rocket fire into Israel this morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz ordered the… pic.twitter.com/ZDKjK6tkne — News.Az (@news_az) March 22, 2025

News.Az