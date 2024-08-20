Israeli airstrikes kill 11 on Eastern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from Monday's Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon has risen to 11, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that this figure is the final as all injured people were treated at trauma centers.Last Monday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa province had preliminarily led to the injury of eight people.Israel has stepped up its offensive in towns and villages of southern Lebanon since Oct.7, 2023, concomitantly with its unabated aggression on the Gaza Strip.

News.Az