Israeli airstrikes kill nearly 30 in Lebanon
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern village of Habbouch, Lebanon on September 23, 2024. Photo: Rabih Daher/AFP/Getty Images
About 30 people have been reportedly killed and another 30 wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered at least 13 air strikes on various parts of the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Mayadeen.
The report said that several residents have been listed as missing.
According to the latest update from Lebanon’s Health Ministry, 3,386 people have been killed and 14,417 wounded since the onset of the Gaza conflict.
On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, targeting the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah’s military facilities, carrying out massive air strikes across the country. Overnight on October 1, the IDF announced a ground operation in borderline regions in Lebanon’s south.