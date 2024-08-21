Israeli airstrikes on Gaza claim over 50 lives -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 52 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera TV.

The broadcaster reported that an Israeli attack targeted a school in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of 12 Palestinians.Additionally, nine people were killed in a crowded market in Deir el-Balah, located in central Gaza. In the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, a strike on a residential building caused several casualties.Israeli forces also demolished several buildings in the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis.Tensions in the Middle East escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, leading to the deaths of residents in Israeli border settlements and the taking of hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in Gaza aimed at dismantling Hamas's military and political infrastructure and rescuing all hostages.

News.Az