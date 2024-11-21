Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza claim at least 88 lives
A view of the destruction outside of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on December 16. Photo: Mahmoud Sabbah/Anadolu/Getty Images
Two Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza early Thursday left at least 88 people dead.At least 66 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on a residential square near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, according to a medical source, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
People were carrying the dead and injured to the hospital because there were no Palestinian Civil Defense rescue teams to help them after Israeli forces destroyed their infrastructure, the source said.
He added that medical teams from Kamal Adwan Hospital helped to rescue people from beneath the rubble.
"Dozens of homes in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital were completely destroyed and dozens others severely damaged by the Israeli devastating airstrike," a source seen the destructions told Anadolu.
In an earlier attack, an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City killed at least 22 more Palestinians.
"The death toll rose to 22 Palestinians, including 10 children and five women, by an Israeli airstrike on a home for the Al-Arouqi family in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood," a medical source said.