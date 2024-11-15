Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah command posts in southern Lebanon

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Sept. 23, 2024. Photo: Hussein Malla/AP

Israeli forces have conducted a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions near the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, targeting command posts of the elite Radwan units, according to the Israeli army press service.

The airstrikes also hit other key military infrastructure used by Hezbollah to launch attacks against Israel, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on more than 120 Hezbollah targets across Lebanon. These included weapons depots, control centers, numerous rocket launchers, and personnel positions, the statement added.The attacks reflect ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, as both sides continue to exchange fire amid the volatile security situation in the region.

News.Az