Israeli ambassador completes his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Israeli Ambassador in Azerbaijan Dan Stav who is completing his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on current state of bilateral relations and the level of development and prospects of cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Mammadyarov hailed the successful development of bilateral ties. Pointing to the latest situation on to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, FM Mammadyarov stressed that the baseless statements of the Armenian political leadership are aimed at further escalation of the situation in the region. The minister also stressed the importance of the return of IDPs to their lands, who had to leave their homes as a result of Armenian aggression.

The sides discussed the activity of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel and its first meeting held on 15-16 May, 2018 and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in this regard.

They also exchanged views on regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

FM Mammadyarov hailed the efforts by Ambassador Dan Stav in the development of bilateral relations, and wished him success in his future endeavours.

News.Az