Israeli Ambassador: COP29’s high-level organization is a great achievement for Azerbaijan

“It’s an honor to be at COP29, a testament to Azerbaijan’s ability to host such a significant event and its contributions to the global fight against climate change," Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek told AZERTAC .

“First of all, Azerbaijan got the privilege of hosting the COP29 only less than a year ago. Usually, countries have two years to organize. The fact that in one year it's been possible to organize such an event on such a high level with over 50,000 participants from all over the world is a tremendous achievement for this country. The country showcases to the world about its abilities and about its seriousness and its determination to reach achievements in the field of fighting climate change,” the ambassador noted.“Climate is a global issue, and therefore, it requires a global response. Sometimes, there are some things that every country can take care of itself, but climate cannot be taken care of by a country. Simply because the sun, the wind, the sea doesn't know, understand borders. They look globally, they affect everyone globally, and therefore we must work together,” the diplomat said.Highlighting the innovative technologies showcased in the Israeli pavilion, the ambassador added: “We are here as Israel. We bring innovative technologies and capabilities that help us create partnerships that will solve some of those problems in the world. So for example, we have here companies who can treat water, companies on renewable energy in agriculture, seeds that are resilient to heat. So all those kind of solutions, whether it is for mitigating the effects of climate change, meaning trying to reduce its effect, or the adaptation to climate change, meaning how we can adapt ourselves to the new world.”

News.Az