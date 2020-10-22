Israeli ambassador hails friendship with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are friendly relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, the roots of which go deep into history, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek told journalists in Ganja.

The Israeli ambassador on Thursday arrived in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, which was subjected to missile attacks by the Armenian armed forces.

"We Israelis are no strangers to these feelings, the consequences of war and attacks. Especially when civilians are attacked, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity, and religion," Deek said.

The ambassador said he arrived in Ganja to meet locals and witness the consequences of the Armenian missile attacks.

“I express my condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and the residents of Ganja. I also express my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish the injured people a speedy recovery. I spoke to people, heard their stories; they are heartbreaking. It is unacceptable. No one should live with such consequences. And no one should lose their loved ones, relatives, and neighbors at night in a dream,” he added.

As for Israel-Azerbaijan relations, the diplomat said the two countries enjoy friendly ties, the roots of which go deep into history and are reflected in diverse cooperation.

"This friendship is not directed against anyone. We value our friendship with Azerbaijan. And in this regard, I came here today, and we brought humanitarian aid for the residents,” he added.

News.Az