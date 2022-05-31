Israeli ambassador hails rapid development of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues to develop rapidly, Israeli Ambassador to Baku George Deek said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists during his trip to Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district on Tuesday, the Israeli diplomat praised the rapid pace of the restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“Construction work is being carried out everywhere, infrastructure is being restored in the liberated territories,” he said.

Ambassador Deek also stressed that renewable energy in the liberated territories is one of the areas of cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan.

The diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including foreign ambassadors, military attachés, heads of international organizations, and more than 80 people from more than 50 countries on Tuesday visited Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the visit, the diplomats viewed the transport and energy infrastructure projects implemented in Kalbajar district, including the construction of roads, tunnels and power lines.

The diplomatic corps were made aware of the destruction and atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar district, especially the problems they caused deliberately when they left the territories.

