Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan dismayed by killing of two-year old Zahra

"Ambassador Stav conveys condolences to the family of Zahra and Sahiba and to all people of Azerbaijan."

“Ambassador Dan Stav is deeply sad and dismayed by the news about the killing of two year Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Guliyeva yesterday as a result of mortar fire at Alkhanli village of Fizuli region”, the Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan told APA.

“Ambassador Stav conveys condolences to the family of Zahra and Sahiba and to all people of Azerbaijan and wishes speed recovery to the injured. May their souls rest in peace,” said the embassy.



On July 4, around 20:40, Armenian armed forces shelled the Alkhanly village of Fizuli region with 82mm- and 120-mm-caliber mortars, including heavy grenade launchers.



As a result of this provocation, village residents Guliyeva Sahibe Idris gizi (1967) and Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi (2015) died. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi (1965) was wounded.

News.Az

