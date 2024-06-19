Israeli army approves operational plans for offensive against Lebanon’s Hezbollah

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military announced Tuesday that it has approved "operational plans" for an offensive against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, according to media reports.

In a statement, the military said Ori Gordin, commander of the Northern Command, and Oded Basiuk, head of the Operations Directorate, "approved the plans and held a joint situation assessment in the Northern Command" as part of preparations for the continuation of combat against Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border.The military added that "decisions were made on the continuation of increasing readiness of troops in the field."The announcement came amid increasing tensions between the two sides, also at a time when U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, during his visit to Beirut, called for urgent de-escalation of confrontations on the Israel-Lebanon border.Tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

News.Az