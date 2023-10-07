Israeli army declares ‘state of readiness’ for war

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army has declared a “state of readiness” for war after Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip fired an intense barrage of rockets early Saturday toward Israel, reports Israel Broadcasting Authority.

The rocket salvoes were fired from different locations in the enclave but Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted many, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The Broadcasting Authority also reported a number of injuries that occurred in Ashkelon, without providing further details.

Sirens sounded in central Israel and Tel Aviv, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Sirens sounded also in Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Rishon Lezion, and the Palmachim Airbase, according to media outlets, including the Walla news website.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, announced starting an operation with rockets targeting enemy sites, airports, and military installations.

“5,000 rockets and shells were fired from Gaza towards Israel in the first 20 minutes of operation,” the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

The Israeli Radio reported that a number of Palestinian gunmen sneaked into Israeli areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

Israel deployed its forces to deal with the Palestinian gunmen's infiltration from Gaza, the Army Radio added.

News.Az