Israeli army eliminates 8,000 Hamas members since early October
About 8,000 members of the Palestinian movement Hamas have been eliminated since the renewed escalation in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.
"The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] has killed close to 8,000 Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip since October 7," the report reads.