Israeli army eliminates senior Hamas member

+ ↺ − 16 px

The commander of the Hamas commando forces, Bilal Al-Kedru, was eliminated, the Israel Defense Forces said, News.Az reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

News.Az