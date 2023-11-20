Israeli army loses 387 servicemen since October 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total losses of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) since the October 7 attack by militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas have reached 387 people, News.Az reports citing the Jerusalem Post.

The IDF told the newspaper that two more servicemen were killed in the morning of November 20 in fighting with radicals in the northern Gaza Strip. During the ground operation in the enclave, more than 60 Israeli servicemen have been killed in fighting with Hamas in recent weeks.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.

