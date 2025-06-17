Israeli army preparing to strike important facilities in Tehran - Defense Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) prepares to strike important facilities in Tehran, said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, News.Az reports citing Times of Israel.

According to him, among them are government buildings, strategically important facilities and decision-making centers.

“Undoubtedly, Fordow is one of the critical issues that must be resolved. In general, there are more than 10 nuclear facilities that are close to being destroyed,” the minister stated.

Note that the Israeli Defense Forces' press secretary appealed to Tehran residents and urged them to avoid visiting dangerous areas.

News.Az