Israeli army raises death toll from conflict with Hamas to 286

The Israeli army on Sunday announced that the army's death toll since the recent outbreak of fighting with the Palestinian Hamas group has risen to 286.

The Israeli army released the names of seven more soldiers killed in the fighting over the past week, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

On an almost daily basis, the Israeli army releases new names of its personnel killed in ongoing fighting with Palestinian groups in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel’s general death toll so far stands at 1,300 while the number of confirmed injured Israelis exceeds 3,400.

Last weekend, Israeli forces launched a sustained military campaign on the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

