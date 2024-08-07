Israeli army ready for both defensive and offensive actions, says premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are prepared both defensively and offensively. We are striking our enemies and are determined to defend ourselves," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a meeting with army recruits, News.Az reports ciitng TASS .

"We are prepared both defensively and offensively. We are striking our enemies and are determined to defend ourselves," he said at a meeting with army recruits."We are continuing forward to victory. I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: be patient and level-headed," the prime minister added.Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent days following the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, and the liquidation in Beirut of Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shokr. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed Israel for the incidents and said they would not leave them unanswered.

News.Az