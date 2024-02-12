Yandex metrika counter

Israeli army reports death of another two servicemen in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has lost two more servicemen in the fighting with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the army's press service said, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

The two servicemen were killed in the south of the Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of Israeli army casualties since the escalation of the conflict to 566.


News.Az 

