Israeli army reports killing two senior Hamas members

The Israel Defense Forces have reported the killing of two senior Hamas members in the West Bank.

“An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted and struck a vehicle in Jenin, a city in the West Bank, killing two senior members of Hamas,” the IDF said in a statement, News.Az reports.The IDF's statement indicated that the individuals were involved in planning a shooting attack in the West Bank on August 11, 2024, which resulted in the death of an Israeli citizen.

