Israeli army responds with artillery fire to missile launch from Lebanon

The Israeli army is responding with artillery fire to the launch of an anti-tank missile from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"A short while ago, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile from Lebanon toward the area of Netu'a in northern Israel. In response, IDF artillery is striking the sources of the fire," the statement reads.

"Mortar launches that crossed from Lebanon to Israel were identified. The launches fell in open areas," the IDF added.

