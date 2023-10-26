Israeli army says 224 hostages held in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that the number of Israeli hostages in Gaza increased to 224 while the number of soldiers killed since the beginning of war on Oct. 7 rose to 309, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Daniel Hagari, Israeli army spokesperson, said at a press conference: “The families of 309 soldiers have been notified, along with the families of 224 hostages.”

He further stated: "We will continue executing field operations to locate the hostages and the missing individuals. This number is subject to change, and we will ensure that the families of those abducted and missing are kept updated."

He said the Israeli military's overnight raid in northern Gaza was a limited operation, explaining: “The Israeli forces conducted a targeted raid last night as part of our preparations for the next stages of the combat. This operation is aimed at addressing threats, neutralizing militants, disposing of explosives, and eliminating potential ambushes to facilitate the subsequent stages."

He added: “The raid continued for several hours, and our forces left without any casualties.”

