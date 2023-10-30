Israeli army says ‘gradually advancing’ into Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army on Monday said it is “gradually advancing” into the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“We are carrying out an expanded ground operation into the strip,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

He said additional Israeli troops entered the Gaza Strip in the past day.

The offensive activity in Gaza will “continue to intensify in accordance with the stages of the conflict and its objectives,” Hagari said.

The Israeli army on Friday widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on Oct. 7.

News.Az