Israeli army says it killed Hamas commander in airstrike

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it killed Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa in an airstrike earlier this month, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"This evening, after examining all intelligence information, we can confirm the elimination of Marwan Issa in an airstrike we carried out about two weeks ago,'' Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a recorded speech.

''Alongside Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tamaa was killed in the attack," he added.

Hagari noted that Issa was the deputy to Mohammed Deif, the overall commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and one of the planners of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel last year.

Issa and Abu Tamaa were eliminated in a complex and precise operation based on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet internal security service and military intelligence, Hagari said.

There has been no comment by Hamas on Issa's killing.

