Israeli army says its fighter jets hit over 450 Hamas targets in past day

Israeli fighter jets hit over 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"Over the last day, IDF fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets, including tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank missile launch posts and more," the statement reads.


