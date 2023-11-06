Israeli army says its fighter jets hit over 450 Hamas targets in past day
- 06 Nov 2023 07:05
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- World
Israeli fighter jets hit over 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"Over the last day, IDF fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets, including tunnels, terrorists, military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank missile launch posts and more," the statement reads.