Israeli army strikes military targets in southern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes on military targets in southern Syria, citing a threat to Israeli citizens.

"Over the past few hours, the IDF struck military targets in southern Syria including command centers and multiple sites containing weapons," the army press service said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The presence of military forces and assets in the southern part of Syria pose a threat to the citizens of Israel," the army said, adding that the IDF "will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.".

News.Az