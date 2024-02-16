Israeli army’s casualties reach 571 since conflict escalated
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has suffered 571 casualties in fighting against the Palestinian movement Hamas since the conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, the army said, News.Az reports citing TASS.
According to the latest reports, an Israeli service member was killed in battle in the city of Khan Yunis on Thursday. Another eight troops suffered wounds in the area. The army’s death toll in the Gaza ground operation has risen to 233.