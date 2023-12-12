Yandex metrika counter

Israeli army’s death toll in Gaza ground operation rises to 105

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has lost 105 troops since the start of its ground operation against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

According to the paper, the army announced the death of a reservist who suffered wounds on November 20, which brought the IDF’s death toll in the ground operation to 105.

In addition, three soldiers, including two reservists, were seriously wounded in southern Gaza on Monday.


