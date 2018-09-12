Israeli Defense Minister to visit Azerbaijan on Sept 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman will set out Wednesday on an official visit to Georgia and Azerbaijan, Israeli Defense Minister said, AzVision.az reports.

It will be the first official visit of an Israeli defense minister in Georgia.

The Defense Ministry said that Lieberman would meet with the presidents of both countries and will hold professional meetings with the countries' defense ministers and chiefs of security services.

News.Az

