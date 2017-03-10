Israeli embassy employees meet with Alexander Lapshin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of the Israeli Embassy in Baku met with Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, Lapshin’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend Mar. 10.

The meeting took place in the Baku Investigative Prison No. 1, the lawyer said. The Embassy employees got acquainted with Lapshin’s detention conditions and asked him about his health.

Chernin added that he met with Lapshin on March 9.

“Lapshin has no complaints. He is content with the progress of the investigation and awaits its completion,” the lawyer noted.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, ruled to extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

