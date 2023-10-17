Israeli Embassy in Baku extends condolences over deaths of Azerbaijanis in Hamas attacks on Israel

Israel’s Embassy in Baku extended condolences over the deaths of people of Azerbaijani origin in the ongoing Hamas attacks on Israel, News.Az reports.

“We express our sincere condolences to the brave Israelis, originally from Azerbaijan, who sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland,” the embassy said on X.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, said that eight people of Azerbaijani origin were killed as a result of Hamas attacks on Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 and injured over 3,300 people.

