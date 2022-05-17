Israeli embassy resumes work in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Embassy in Ukraine has resumed work in Kyiv, News.Az reports.

“Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has raised the Israeli flag near the building of the embassy in Kyiv, which resumed its work in the Ukrainian capital,” the embassy said on Twitter.

As of May 14, thirty-eight foreign diplomatic missions resumed their operations in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

News.Az