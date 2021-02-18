Israeli expert calls stealing of carpets by Armenians from Shusha a 'policy of destroying Azerbaijani history'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I was not particularly surprised by this fact of the theft, because we all know the position of the former "conquerors" and builders of "Great Armenia". We remember all the facts of their vandalism when they fled from the lands liberated by the Azerbaijani army."

Israeli political analyst Yuri Bocharov expressed the due opinion to News.Az while speaking about the theft of Azerbaijani carpets from Shusha and their exhibition in Yerevan.

According to him, it was not the position of individual Armenians but a clear order of the Armenian authorities. That, in this "policy of the committing official genocide by Armenians, there was also a policy of destroying the history of Azerbaijan in the region, and just theft under cover".

"So it was with a number of stolen mineral deposits, so it was with the Shusha carpets and other artifacts and values of Azerbaijani heritage. UNESCO will not help here, we must speak to the thieves on the basis of the Criminal Code and prosecute them under international law. There is no point in condemning, it is necessary to judge, imprison and return the loot to the people."

News.Az