Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon - VIDEO

Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck a Hezbollah facility in the Beaufort Castle area in southern Lebanon, the military said.

According to the IDF, the facility, used by the terror group to “manage its fire and defense array,” was part of an underground Hezbollah site that was previously targeted in Israeli strikes, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“In recent days, the IDF identified attempts by the Hezbollah terror organization to restore the site and therefore the terror infrastructure in the area was struck,” the military said.

The IDF added that the “presence of this site and the attempts to reestablish it constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

