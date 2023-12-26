Israeli fighter jets strike over 100 Hamas targets in Gaza in past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli fighter jets struck over 100 targets of the Palestinian movement Hamas in Gaza in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"IDF ground, air, and naval troops are continuing to strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells and military sites and infrastructure used by terrorist organizations. As part of assistance to the ground troops, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck over 100 Hamas terror targets, including tunnel shafts, infrastructure, and military sites used by the terrorist organization to attack IDF troops," the statement reads.

Last night, IDF troops identified and eliminated "an armed terrorist cell in Jabalia that attempted to plant an explosive device adjacent to an IDF tank."

Besides, "an IDF aircraft within a number of minutes struck and killed more than ten terrorists operating in the Khan Yunis."

News.Az