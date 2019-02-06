Israeli flamenco singer to perform in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous Israeli flamenco singer Shimon Sibony will perform in Baku for the first time, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The event will take place Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater on March 27.

The concert program will feature well-known works by Giovanni Capurro, Osvaldo Farres, Luciano Pavarotti, Enrico Caruso and many others. Sibony will perform compositions in Hebrew, Spanish and French, AzerTAc reported.

Shimon Sibony was born in the city of Casablanca (Morocco) in a religious Jewish family. From early childhood, he showed an outstanding talent for performing arts. He performed on the most famous scenes of the U.S., Canada, Marroko, France, Great Britain and many countries of Latin America.

