Israeli FM rejects ceasefire proposal, vows to continue fight against Hezbollah

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday rejected proposals from allies including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

“There will be no ceasefire in the north,” Katz posted on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.“We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes,” he stressed.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who departed Israel on Thursday to address the United Nations, issued a directive for the military to continue fighting with full force, in line with operational plans.In response to the ceasefire proposals , his office clarified that Netanyahu had not even addressed the offer. Shortly after this statement, the Israeli military launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

