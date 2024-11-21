Israeli forces attack South Beirut as Hezbollah targets Southern Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel launched multiple airstrikes on Hezbollah's stronghold in southern Beirut on Thursday, escalating the conflict between the two sides, News.az reports citing Daily Post .

Meanwhile, Hezbollah intensified its attacks, claiming strikes on Israeli military facilities, including a base near Ashdod—the deepest attack yet in the ongoing conflict.Lebanon's National News Agency reported three waves of Israeli airstrikes targeting the Haret Hreik, Hadath, and Kafaat neighborhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs.A strike in Kafaat destroyed a building and caused extensive damage to nearby structures.A footage online showed dense columns of smoke rising from the suburbs, areas now mostly evacuated due to Israeli warnings.The Israeli military stated it struck Hezbollah "command centers and terror infrastructure," issuing evacuation warnings for southern Beirut.Six buildings were pinpointed as targets, according to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a series of strikes, including a missile salvo targeting the Hatzor Air Base near Ashdod, approximately 150 kilometers from Lebanon's border.The group also reported drone and missile attacks on other Israeli military sites, including the Haifa naval base.The conflict extended into northern Israel, where rocket fire from Lebanon hit the Galilee region, killing one person, Israeli emergency responders confirmed.Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that over 3,558 people have been killed in the violence since October 2023, with the majority of casualties occurring after Israel intensified its military operations in September this year.The Israeli military reported three fatalities on Wednesday, bringing its total to 52 soldiers killed in Lebanon since the start of ground operations.The escalation followed two days of relative calm during a visit by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who is mediating efforts to de-escalate the conflict. Hochstein is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.As tensions remain high, the Israeli military has also issued evacuation warnings for areas near Tyre in southern Lebanon.Strikes were reported in southern and eastern Lebanon, further complicating the already dire humanitarian situation.The conflict, nearing two months, shows no signs of abating, with both sides ramping up attacks and mounting casualties on all fronts.

