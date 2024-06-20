Israeli forces eliminate Nukhba force squad commander – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A squad commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba force during the October 7 terror onslaught was killed in a recent airstrike in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun, the military says, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel.

Ahmed Hassan Salameh a-Swarkeh, according to the IDF, invaded Israeli towns on October 7, and was later behind sniper attacks against Israeli forces in Beit Hanoun.The IDF says it was tracking a-Swarkeh for a lengthy period, and he was eventually spotted by troops of the 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit, whereupon an Israeli Air Force drone struck and killed him.“Before the strike, steps were taken to prevent harm to civilians. No civilians were harmed,” the military says in a statement.The IDF releases footage of the strike it says shows a-Swarkeh being targeted.

