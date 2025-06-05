Israeli forces recover two hostages' bodies in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have recovered the bodies of two Israeli-American citizens who were taken hostage during the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military announced.

Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, who was also a Canadian citizen, and her husband Gadi Haggai, 72, were murdered by gunmen from the Mujahideen Brigades group when they attacked Kibbutz Nir Oz, a statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Their bodies were found in the southern Khan Younis area of Gaza overnight and brought back to Israel for forensic identification.

There are now 56 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife sent their condolences to the families of Judi and Gadi Haggai. "Our hearts grieve over this terrible loss. May their memories be blessed," he added. "I would like to thank, and express appreciation to, the fighters and commanders for this determined and successful operation. We will not rest, nor will we be silent, until we return home all of our hostages – the living and the deceased." The couple's families recalled how they "went out for a walk on the morning of that cursed Saturday and never returned". "We welcome the closure and their return to a proper burial at home, in Israel," a statement said. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called on decision-makers to do everything they can to agree a new ceasefire deal with Hamas to secure the return of all the remaining hostages. "There is no need to wait another 608 agonising days for this," a statement said. "The mission can be completed as early as tomorrow morning. This is what the majority of the Israeli people want." Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to the unprecedented cross-border attack almost 20 months ago, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage. At least 54,607 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

News.Az