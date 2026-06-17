Israeli forces, settlers storm multiple towns in West Bank

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Israeli forces and settlers carried out a series of raids and attacks across multiple towns in the occupied West Bank in recent hours, targeting residents and causing property damage, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In the town of Al-Mughayyir, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder by Israeli forces during an ongoing raid.

According to reports, troops fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters while also blocking access routes to the town. The girl was taken to hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

In Salfit, Israeli settlers reportedly attacked two vehicles belonging to local residents on the road from al-Lubban Asharqiya, smashing their windows with stones.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided el-Bireh, where they fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters and live ammunition at residents, disrupting traffic movement throughout the city.

In Deir Abu Mishal, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli forces entered the village while firing live ammunition. No injuries were reported during the operation.

Separately, Israeli troops raided As-Sawahira al-Sharqiya, east of occupied Jerusalem. During the raid, forces allegedly searched and ransacked several homes, assaulted residents and confiscated mobile phones before withdrawing from the area.

News.Az