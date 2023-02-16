Israeli foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time since the Ukraine-Russia war started, News.Az reports.

“My visit today is the first by an Israeli minister since the war broke out. Israel has stood by the Ukrainian people over the past year, and by Ukraine, and today we will hoist the Israeli flag in the Embassy in Kyiv as it returns to full operations on the path toward a stronger relationship between the countries,” Cohen said on Twitter.

As part of the visit, the top Israeli diplomat will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He will also travel to the Kyiv region’s Bucha.

News.Az