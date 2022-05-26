Yandex metrika counter

Israeli foreign minister to visit Turkiye

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will pay a visit to Turkiye in the near future, the latter’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists while returning from a trip to Israel, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Cavusoglu noted that the exact date of his Israeli counterpart’s visit to Turkiye has not been specified yet.

He added that the issue related to the reappointment of a Turkish ambassador to Israel will be discussed during Yair Lapid’s visit.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

