Israeli foreign minister to visit Turkiye this week

Israeli foreign minister to visit Turkiye this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will pay a visit to Turkiye on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Turkiye-Israel relations and regional issues will be discussed, according to the ministry.

Earlier on Sunday in a phone call, Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Ankara’s efforts in combatting terrorism.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Israel last month. During the visit, the parties demonstrated a common will to improve relations in every field.

Cavusoglu’s visit was the first trip to Israel by a Turkish foreign minister in nearly 15 years.

Earlier, in March, Herzog had visited Ankara and met with Erdogan.

News.Az